Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 66,082 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNHI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $18.73.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNHI. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

