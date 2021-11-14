Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,385 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.86% of Global X MLP ETF worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 251.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 186,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 8,471 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 85.2% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $41.54.

