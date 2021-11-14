Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,100 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Atmos Energy worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATO. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus cut Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $95.43 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

