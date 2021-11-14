Royal Bank of Canada Sells 11,068 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,068 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CRH were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 21,072.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. CRH plc has a one year low of $39.04 and a one year high of $53.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

