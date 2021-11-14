Royal Bank of Canada Sells 59,361 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,361 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.95% of AXT worth $9,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXTI stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The company has a market cap of $387.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 2.19.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush started coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

