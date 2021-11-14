Rupiah Token (IDRT) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and $417,751.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00218986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00085480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

IDRT is a coin. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,878,997,094 coins. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog . Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

