Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 107.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,153,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 357,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CL King raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

RUTH opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.28. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

