Ryo Currency Trading Down 32.3% This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $3,796.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,831.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,714.11 or 0.07160843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.35 or 0.00425865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.37 or 0.01025897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00085312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.29 or 0.00415141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00272393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.00248749 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,908,789 coins and its circulating supply is 32,791,477 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars.

