SafeBlast Market Cap Reaches $3.32 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $242,210.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

