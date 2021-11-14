SafeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $29.17 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $29.17 million and approximately $11,471.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001649 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,568.19 or 0.99696011 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00049398 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.86 or 0.00347951 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.56 or 0.00534109 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.32 or 0.00183998 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001453 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001163 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

