SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $197,384.07 and $254.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00089672 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000844 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000905 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001966 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,764,107 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

