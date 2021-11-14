Safex Token (SFT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.35 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Safex Token has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Safex Token has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $6,524.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 101.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

