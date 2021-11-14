Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,985 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.58% of Saia worth $32,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 103.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4,008.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $248,000.

In other news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $344.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.73. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $359.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

