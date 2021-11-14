Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,735 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of Saia worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,380.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $344.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.13 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $359.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.93.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

