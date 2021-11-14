SakeToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.03 Million (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. SakeToken has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $30,413.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051900 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00217157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00085325 BTC.

About SakeToken

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 136,268,484 coins and its circulating supply is 101,852,230 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

