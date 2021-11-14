Sakura Bloom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $156,702.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $605,790.95 and $156,702.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

