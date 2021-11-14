Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

SASR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,735.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,656 shares of company stock worth $933,299 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

