Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAR opened at $28.88 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $328.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

