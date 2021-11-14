Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given “Hold” Rating at SVB Leerink

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.30.

STSA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 17,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp bought 9,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,288.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 335,180 shares of company stock worth $1,746,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

