Savior LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Savior LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Savior LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Savior LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 76,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

IWD opened at $166.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

