Savior LLC Invests $9.35 Million in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)

Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 363,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,000. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF comprises about 9.6% of Savior LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Savior LLC owned about 4.77% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGOX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $2,492,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,193,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at $591,000.

Shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46.

