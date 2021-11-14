Savix (SVX) Price Tops $8.66 on Major Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Savix has traded up 114.1% against the US dollar. Savix has a market capitalization of $496,864.87 and $5,884.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for about $8.66 or 0.00013582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00051391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.54 or 0.00220365 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00086252 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 126,811 coins and its circulating supply is 57,361 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.