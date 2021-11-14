Scala Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.63 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Scala has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $6,959.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scala has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00073280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.99 or 0.00095424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,213.39 or 1.00312894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.01 or 0.07047765 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.