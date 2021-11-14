ScPrime Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $10.70 million and approximately $24,388.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,746,879 coins and its circulating supply is 39,063,268 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

