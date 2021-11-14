Scry.info Market Capitalization Hits $2.46 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $73,883.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00218119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

