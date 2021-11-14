Secret (SCRT) Price Reaches $7.89 on Major Exchanges

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and approximately $8.83 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $7.89 or 0.00011980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.11 or 0.00355628 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008982 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005183 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008540 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

