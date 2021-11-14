Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.38. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Selective Insurance Group.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.60.

SIGI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.98. 112,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $625,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after purchasing an additional 310,631 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.