SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SelectQuote worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,234,000 after buying an additional 808,330 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:SLQT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
