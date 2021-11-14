SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of SelectQuote worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after acquiring an additional 44,135 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,234,000 after buying an additional 808,330 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, COO William Thomas Grant III purchased 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raffaele Sadun purchased 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

