Selfkey One Day Volume Reaches $16.55 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $60.35 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00052218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00220906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00086520 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,969,446 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

