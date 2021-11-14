Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0293 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $164.22 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 13,196,112,756 coins and its circulating supply is 5,608,287,874 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

