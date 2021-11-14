Serum (SRM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $922.67 Million

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last week, Serum has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $922.67 million and approximately $99.97 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for about $6.93 or 0.00010816 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00051454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00220248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00086181 BTC.

Serum Profile

SRM is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

