Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Position Trimmed by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.36% of Service Co. International worth $32,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SCI opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.