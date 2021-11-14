Sessia Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,640.00 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. Sessia has a market capitalization of $410,093.48 and approximately $31,640.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00051399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00220135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00085998 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

