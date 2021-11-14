Shadows Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Shadows has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $394,533.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00051289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00220665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00086093 BTC.

About Shadows

DOWS is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

