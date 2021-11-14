Shield Protocol Price Reaches $4.40 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for $4.40 or 0.00006858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $60,880.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00095871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,528.42 or 1.00588107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.08 or 0.07030399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.