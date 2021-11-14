SHIELD Reaches Market Capitalization of $236,551.27 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $236,551.27 and approximately $12.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,870.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,703.42 or 0.07140356 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.03 or 0.00417527 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $682.13 or 0.01035559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00085273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $274.22 or 0.00416296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.10 or 0.00271892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00250944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004538 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.