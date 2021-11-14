ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0016

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 86.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market cap of $766,851.41 and $2.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.38 or 0.00220391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00010822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00086098 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

