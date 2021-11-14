ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.51% of ShockWave Medical worth $34,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $549,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

SWAV stock opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.36. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.86 and a beta of 1.25.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

