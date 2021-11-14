ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $36.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.45, a PEG ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.31. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Alan R. Stewart acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 59.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

