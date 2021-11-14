Showcase (SHO) Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $451,334.81 and $91,989.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00071200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,843.74 or 1.00009552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,671.01 or 0.07094762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

