SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,763 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.27% of SI-BONE worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $140,846.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 171,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,010.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $99,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,172 shares of company stock worth $377,634. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SIBN. JMP Securities cut their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

SI-BONE stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.75 and a quick ratio of 15.13. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $739.79 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 58.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

