SIBCoin (SIB) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 14th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $687,398.73 and approximately $82.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,030.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.97 or 0.07099693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.00416695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $661.35 or 0.01032872 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00086495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $269.68 or 0.00421178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.41 or 0.00273949 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.00259542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004535 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,526,958 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.