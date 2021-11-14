Signata Price Tops $0.62 on Top Exchanges (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Signata has a total market capitalization of $15.03 million and $996,403.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000940 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Signata has traded 75.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signata alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00218350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Signata

Signata (SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.