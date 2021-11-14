Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SI opened at $212.00 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $230.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.35 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.52 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total value of $1,096,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock worth $32,928,214 over the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

