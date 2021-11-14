Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Sleep Number worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $25,271,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 71.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 344,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 14.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after acquiring an additional 120,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 70.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

