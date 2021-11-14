SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SLM in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 11.1% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.