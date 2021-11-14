Small Love Potion (SLP) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00217794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00085573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

SLP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.