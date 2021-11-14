Snowball (SNOB) Achieves Market Cap of $8.58 Million

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last week, Snowball has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $275,503.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00071299 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00074093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00096220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,393.43 or 0.99936861 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,545.90 or 0.07055114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball’s total supply is 17,126,965 coins and its circulating supply is 8,293,415 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

