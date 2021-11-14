Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 182.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Snowflake worth $79,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $14,874,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total transaction of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at $75,076,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,078,663 shares of company stock worth $344,338,431. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $386.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.62. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.72 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

