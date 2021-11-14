SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of SOC Telemed worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

TLMD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

TLMD opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

